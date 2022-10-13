Pvt. Vasquez, the fictional Latina member of the U.S. Colonial Marine Corps in the 1986 hit sci-fi movie "Aliens," is getting a backstory in a new novel.

The big picture: The November U.S. release of "Aliens: Vasquez" by Violet Castro comes as writers and artists of color increasingly reimagine minor characters of color from popular sci-fi films.

Background: Castro, a Mexican American writer from San Antonio, Texas, who now lives in London, told Axios she pitched the idea for the book a few months ago after thinking about the big influence the character had in such a small role.

"It was one of the few depictions that kind of broke the mold of a domestic worker, farm worker, or gangbanger," Castro said.

"I saw her and I was like, wow, look at this brown woman. She has this bandana and she's unapologetic about who she is."

Yes, but: Little is revealed in the James Cameron film about Vasquez's life other than that she is a former gang member and may have been undocumented in the U.S. back on Earth.

The character is not played by a Latina actor.

The intrigue: Castro said that, for her book, she reimagined Vasquez as someone linked to the soldaderas — the women who took up arms during the Mexican Revolution.

In the book, Vasquez uses Santa Muerte, the folk saint of death, for survival.

Her family's military background inspires her to travel to space, Castro said, although she declined to give more details.

Zoom out: Castro, author of "The Queen of the Cicadas," is part of a growing number of Latina writers who are turning to horror and science fiction to critique the past around sexism and racism.