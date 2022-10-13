The explosion of the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia earlier this week has caused a significant backup in cargo trucks waiting to be transported across the strait, newly released satellite photos show.

Driving the news: In the aftermath of the explosion, Russian authorities rushed to reestablish supply lines to Crimea. A day after the explosion they said all freight trains were running according to schedule.

"The situation is manageable — it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Crimea's Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov told reporters over the weekend, per Reuters.

Yet in a new video posted to Telegram on Wednesday, Aksyonov admitted that the current wait time for a cargo truck awaiting a ferry is three to four days.

The big picture: New satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken on Wednesday show large backups of cargo trucks at the Kerch ferry terminal.

Other photos show several hundred cargo trucks parked at an abandoned airport nearby, also waiting to be ferried to Russia.

Photos

Overview of cargo trucks waiting in Kerch, Crimea. Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Close up of trucks queued at Kerch airport. Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies