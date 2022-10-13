56 mins ago - World
Photos show long backup of cargo trucks after Crimea bridge explosion
The explosion of the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia earlier this week has caused a significant backup in cargo trucks waiting to be transported across the strait, newly released satellite photos show.
Driving the news: In the aftermath of the explosion, Russian authorities rushed to reestablish supply lines to Crimea. A day after the explosion they said all freight trains were running according to schedule.
- "The situation is manageable — it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Crimea's Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov told reporters over the weekend, per Reuters.
- Yet in a new video posted to Telegram on Wednesday, Aksyonov admitted that the current wait time for a cargo truck awaiting a ferry is three to four days.
The big picture: New satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken on Wednesday show large backups of cargo trucks at the Kerch ferry terminal.
- Other photos show several hundred cargo trucks parked at an abandoned airport nearby, also waiting to be ferried to Russia.