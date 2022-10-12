Federal appeals court temporarily reverses blocked parts of New York gun law

Signs announcing a "gun-free zone" were posted at every entry and exit point of the Times Square area of New York. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An appeals court Wednesday temporarily reversed a lower court's order from last week that had blocked much of New York's new gun law, per Reuters.

Why it matters: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the previous decision, allowing the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act to stay in effect until a three-judge panel decides on the motion to stay, per the New York Attorney General's office.

The big picture: Last week, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby issued a temporary restraining order that determined several provisions in the concealed carry weapon law were unconstitutional.

Suddaby said that the state can't ban people from carrying firearms in certain public places and lifted restrictions from places including public playgrounds, subways, domestic violence shelters and Times Square.

What they're saying: Attorney General Letitia James had filed a motion earlier this week for a temporary pause on the court's decision to block portions of the law.

She issued a statement Wednesday, saying, "I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward."

The big picture: New York passed the new law, which bans guns in many public places, in July after the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a state law that limited who can carry guns in public.