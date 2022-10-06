Federal judge blocks parts of New York's new gun law

A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked parts of the state's new concealed carry weapon law Thursday.

Driving the news: The judge's order found that several provisions in the law, which went into effect Sept. 1, are unconstitutional and that the state can't ban people from carrying firearms in certain public places.

U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby lifted restrictions from places including public playgrounds, subways, domestic violence shelters and New York City's Times Square.

His ruling won't take effect immediately.

The big picture: The judge's ruling is one of the most prominent wins for gun rights groups who have been challenging restrictions since the Supreme Court's June decision that said Americans have a constitutional right to carry weapons, per Reuters.

What they're saying: New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office will appeal the decision.

"Today's decision comes in the wake of mass shootings and rampant gun violence hurting communities here in New York and across the country," she said in a statement. "While the decision preserves portions of the law, we believe the entire law must be preserved as enacted."

Context: New York passed the new law, which bans guns in many public places, in July after the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a state law that limited who can carry guns in public.