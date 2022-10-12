NATO chief: Providing more air defense to Ukraine is "top priority"

Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the press ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels, Belgium on Oct. 12. Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Providing additional air defense to Ukraine will be a "top priority" during a meeting of NATO defense ministers later Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

Driving the news: Stoltenberg's remarks come mere days after Russia launched its largest bombardment of Ukraine since the start of the war on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for an "air shield" while addressing an emergency virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Tuesday.

President Biden promised Zelensky during a phone call on Monday that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems.

What they're saying: The message from NATO during the meeting will be that it is "prepared for the long haul and that we will support them for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said, echoing the pledge of enduring support made by G7 leaders on Tuesday.