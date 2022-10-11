2 hours ago - World
G7 leaders pledge to support Ukraine for "as long as it takes"
The leaders of the G7 on Tuesday vowed to uphold their support to Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and warned Russia of "severe consequences" if it resorts to using nuclear, biological or chemical weapons.
Driving the news: The G7 virtual meeting was held just a day after Russia launched its largest bombardment of Ukraine since the start of the war on Monday.
- On the back of a quickly advancing Ukrainian counteroffensive, Kremlin officials have escalated talk of the potential use of nuclear weapons.
- Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally annexed four regions of Ukraine following widely denounced sham referendums.
What they're saying: "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.
- The leaders condemned the recent onslaught of Russian missile attacks, writing that they "recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account."
- "We deplore deliberate Russian escalatory steps, including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk."
- "We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences."
- The leaders condemned Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory and vowed that they would "never recognize" the move as legitimate.