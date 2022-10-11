G7 leaders pledge to support Ukraine for "as long as it takes"

The leaders of the G7 on Tuesday vowed to uphold their support to Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and warned Russia of "severe consequences" if it resorts to using nuclear, biological or chemical weapons.

Driving the news: The G7 virtual meeting was held just a day after Russia launched its largest bombardment of Ukraine since the start of the war on Monday.

What they're saying: "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.