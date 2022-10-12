Making it through midlife

The midlife crisis is real, new research tells us.

People in their 40s and 50s, in rich countries, are prone to a rise in suicidal thoughts, job stress, depression and alcohol dependence, according to a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The backdrop: Researchers studied 500,000 people from wealthy nations around the world — and discovered a series of "hill curves" when looking at their mental health.

Major indicators of mental duress (depression, thoughts of suicide, stress, headaches and alcohol use) peaked in midlife — regardless of income, nationality, gender, or whether or not people had kids.

Between the lines: The study authors noted that midlife crises aren't discussed enough.

"We believe the seriousness of this societal problem has not been grasped by the affluent world's policymakers," they wrote.

👀 What to watch: There's evidence that the midlife crisis may be moving to earlier in life due to the pandemic, Fortune reports.

Younger workers are reporting mounting burnout. They're resigning and "quiet quitting" in droves — potentially pointing to a rise in mental duress and work stress hitting us all sooner.

The bottom line: This research study — like many others — reinforces the critical act of checking in with friends, family, colleagues and neighbors.