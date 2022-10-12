28 mins ago - Health
Making it through midlife
The midlife crisis is real, new research tells us.
- People in their 40s and 50s, in rich countries, are prone to a rise in suicidal thoughts, job stress, depression and alcohol dependence, according to a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.
- In fact, age 45 is when people reach their "maximum level of work stress," per the study.
The backdrop: Researchers studied 500,000 people from wealthy nations around the world — and discovered a series of "hill curves" when looking at their mental health.
- Major indicators of mental duress (depression, thoughts of suicide, stress, headaches and alcohol use) peaked in midlife — regardless of income, nationality, gender, or whether or not people had kids.
Between the lines: The study authors noted that midlife crises aren't discussed enough.
- "We believe the seriousness of this societal problem has not been grasped by the affluent world's policymakers," they wrote.
👀 What to watch: There's evidence that the midlife crisis may be moving to earlier in life due to the pandemic, Fortune reports.
- Younger workers are reporting mounting burnout. They're resigning and "quiet quitting" in droves — potentially pointing to a rise in mental duress and work stress hitting us all sooner.
The bottom line: This research study — like many others — reinforces the critical act of checking in with friends, family, colleagues and neighbors.
- You never know how someone is doing ... until you ask.