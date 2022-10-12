Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban blocked
The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order that keeps the state's near-total abortion ban blocked while it considers the constitutionality of the law.
Why it matters: An appeals court temporarily blocked the law in September, after health providers in the state filed a lawsuit arguing that the ban violated both the Indiana Constitution's right to privacy and equal privileges protections.
- Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon wrote in the court's opinion at the time that "there is a reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution."
- Hanlon said that the health providers "will prevail" in the lawsuit.
What's happening: The Indiana state Supreme Court agreed to consider the case after state officials filed an appeal to the lower court's decision.
- While the court agreed to hear the case, they denied the defendants' petition to set aside the appellate court's preliminary injunction on the law.
Details: Indiana's near-total ban, S.B. 1, criminalizes abortion, unless when necessary to "prevent any serious health risk" of a pregnant person, to save their life, if there's a "lethal fetal anomaly," or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.
- It also "terminates the licensure of abortion clinics," making it so that abortions can only be provided in hospitals.