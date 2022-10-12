Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban blocked

The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order that keeps the state's near-total abortion ban blocked while it considers the constitutionality of the law.

Why it matters: An appeals court temporarily blocked the law in September, after health providers in the state filed a lawsuit arguing that the ban violated both the Indiana Constitution's right to privacy and equal privileges protections.

Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon wrote in the court's opinion at the time that "there is a reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution."

Hanlon said that the health providers "will prevail" in the lawsuit.

What's happening: The Indiana state Supreme Court agreed to consider the case after state officials filed an appeal to the lower court's decision.

While the court agreed to hear the case, they denied the defendants' petition to set aside the appellate court's preliminary injunction on the law.

Details: Indiana's near-total ban, S.B. 1, criminalizes abortion, unless when necessary to "prevent any serious health risk" of a pregnant person, to save their life, if there's a "lethal fetal anomaly," or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.