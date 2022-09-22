Judge temporarily blocks Indiana's near-total abortion ban
A judge in Indiana on Thursday temporarily blocked a near-total abortion ban in the state that had been in effect for a week.
Why it matters: As of Thursday, abortion in Indiana is legal up until the 22nd week of pregnancy.
State of play: Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon sided with the plaintiffs in the case, who argued that the ban violated both the Indiana Constitution's right to privacy and equal privileges protections.
- Hanlon wrote that "there is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution," per AP.
- The judge added that it is likely that the plaintiffs — who are health providers — will prevail in the lawsuit.
Details: Indiana's S.B. 1 criminalizes abortion, unless when necessary to "prevent any serious health risk" of a pregnant person, to save their life, if there's a "lethal fetal anomaly," or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.
- It law "terminates the licensure of abortion clinics" so that abortions can only be performed in hospitals.
What we're watching: Indiana state officials are likely to appeal the ruling, and they can request that the preliminary injunction on the law be stopped while the appeal plays out.
- If that happens, it is possible that the law will become active again while the legal challenge continues.