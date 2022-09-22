Judge temporarily blocks Indiana's near-total abortion ban

A judge in Indiana on Thursday temporarily blocked a near-total abortion ban in the state that had been in effect for a week.

Why it matters: As of Thursday, abortion in Indiana is legal up until the 22nd week of pregnancy.

State of play: Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon sided with the plaintiffs in the case, who argued that the ban violated both the Indiana Constitution's right to privacy and equal privileges protections.

Hanlon wrote that "there is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution," per AP.

The judge added that it is likely that the plaintiffs — who are health providers — will prevail in the lawsuit.

Details: Indiana's S.B. 1 criminalizes abortion, unless when necessary to "prevent any serious health risk" of a pregnant person, to save their life, if there's a "lethal fetal anomaly," or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.

It law "terminates the licensure of abortion clinics" so that abortions can only be performed in hospitals.

What we're watching: Indiana state officials are likely to appeal the ruling, and they can request that the preliminary injunction on the law be stopped while the appeal plays out.