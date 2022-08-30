Planned Parenthood and other health care providers on Tuesday said they had filed a lawsuit challenging an abortion ban in Indiana that is set to take effect in approximately two weeks.

Driving the news: The Indiana legislature passed the bill earlier this month, making it the first state to pass a new ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law shortly after it passed. It is scheduled to become enforceable on Sept. 15.

Details: Indiana's S.B. 1 makes abortion illegal, except in cases to "prevent any serious health risk" of a pregnant person, to save their life, if there's a "lethal fetal anomaly," or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.

It also "terminates the licensure of abortion clinics" so that abortions can only be performed in hospitals.

Health providers who perform an illegal abortion could lose their medical license and potentially be found guilty of feticide.

State of play: The lawsuit — filed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and others — "argues the abortion ban violates both the Indiana Constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protections," the groups said in a press release.

What they're saying: "Unless this ban is blocked, patients seeking abortion will be unable to access timely and potentially life-saving care in their own communities. The abortion ban that the legislature rushed through during a special session [...] is both dangerous and incredibly cruel," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.