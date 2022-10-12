Brittney Griner after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on Aug. 4. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner is "afraid" that she will be forced to serve the entirety of her nine-year prison sentence, her lawyer, Alexandr Boykov, told the New York Times in an interview published Wednesday.

Driving the news: Griner was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court in August and is awaiting an appeal date on Oct. 25. The U.S. is in negotiations with Russia about a potential prisoner swap to free Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

What they're saying: “She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” Boykov said.

“She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”

“She has not been in as good condition as I could sometimes find her in,” he added of Griner's emotional struggles.

The big picture: U.S. officials maintain that Griner — who has been held in Russia since February — has been "wrongfully detained."