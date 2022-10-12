Germany's incredible shrinking trade surplus

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Germany's once-massive trade surplus has all but melted away, as a result of surging energy costs and the weak economies of its main European trade partners.

Why it matters: The declining surplus shows how disruptions over the last year — Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the related energy shock, and China's COVID lockdowns — are upending the basic rules of how the global economy has worked in recent decades.

Driving the news: Europe's exporting superpower saw its trade surplus slip to €1.22 billion euros in August, the lowest level in over a decade, according to recent data.

What they're saying: "The war in Ukraine has succeeded in delivering what nothing else had managed before: letting the notorious German trade surplus disappear," wrote Carsten Brzeski, head of global macro at ING.

"Unfortunately, it is not a ‘good’ disappearing of the trade surplus, driven by stronger domestic demand but rather a ‘bad’ disappearing, driven by high energy prices and structurally weaker exports."

What to watch: Whether this is a moment in which Germany reconsiders the way its economy is structured.