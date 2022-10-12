Parts of a field house still standing at Camp Hale in Colorado in March 2015. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

President Biden will travel to Colorado on Wednesday to designate Camp Hale, a World War II-era training ground, as a new national monument, the first such designation of his presidency.

Why it matters: Camp Hale was the initial training ground for the 10th Mountain Division, the U.S. Army's first and only mountain infantry division. The division played a pivotal role in the liberation of Italy in WWII.

What they're saying: Biden signed a proclamation on Wednesday to establish the Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument in western Colorado, the White House said.

It said the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Interior are expected to announce new protections for the Thompson Divide, a large swath of public lands within the White River National Forest.

"This action will honor our nation’s veterans, Indigenous people, and their legacy by protecting this Colorado landscape, while supporting jobs and America’s outdoor recreation economy," the White House said.

Between the lines: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D), who is facing an unexpectedly tight re-election race this November, has been a proponent of establishing Camp Hale as a national monument and protecting the Thompson Divide.

He introduced legislation, the CORE Act, in the Senate last year that would have established the same designation and protections, but it has not moved forward.

A similar bill passed the House last Congress but failed in the Senate.

The big picture: At Camp Hale, the 10th Mountain Division received extensive winter and mountain warfare training, with soldiers learning how to rock climb, snowshoe and ski.