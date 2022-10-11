Exclusive: Google touts cloud deal with Ford

Google is touting its role in helping transform Ford Motor Company as an example of what other large businesses can gain by making use of its cloud services.

Driving the news: Ford CEO Jim Farley will join Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian today during Google Cloud Next to offer an update on how the two companies' relationship is evolving 18 months into a six year partnership.

Google is helping Ford with a range of tasks from quality assurance in its factories to delivering over-the-air software updates to vehicles.

The deal also includes a separate commitment by Ford to use Google's Android operating system to power the in-car entertainment systems of future vehicles.

Why it matters: Despite their size, both companies have their work cut out.

Google's cloud business has been fast-growing, but still significantly trails market leaders Amazon and Microsoft.

Ford, like other traditional auto makers, is trying to secure its spot in a significantly changing world in which electric engines are replacing gas power and technology plays a key role in everything from music to self-driving features.

What they're saying: “We’re proud to work with Ford and apply the best of Google’s AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms to help it deliver pioneering work as it transforms from an automaker into a software company that also sells cars," Kurian said in a statement to Axios.