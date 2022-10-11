1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Denbury could become ExxonMobil's carbon capture key
ExxonMobil is considering a takeover offer for Denbury, a Plano, Texas-based oil and gas company with nearly a $5 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.
Why it matters: Denbury owns the country's largest carbon dioxide pipeline network, and thus could be a crown jewel for ExxonMobil's grand carbon capture plans.
- More from Bloomberg: "If the takeover happens, it would also be the biggest carbon-management investment since the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August, providing large tax incentives for burying carbon dioxide."