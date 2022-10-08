Home Depot denies donating over $1 million to Herschel Walker's campaign

Home Depot denied claims Friday that it has contributed funds to Herschel Walker's U.S. senate campaign.

Why it matters: The Georgia senate race, which has recently been marred by controversy, is viewed by many Republicans as the key to gaining the Senate majority in the November midterm race.

Details: Nathalie Jacoby, a self-professed Democrat with more than 230,000 Twitter followers, said she planned to boycott Home Depot, claiming the store donated $1.75 million to Walker's campaign.

Home Depot said in reply that "the company has not contributed to this campaign. The contribution was from our co-founder Bernie Marcus, who left The Home Depot more than 20 years ago."

Jacoby said in a message to Axios she wondered how many shares of Home Depot stock Marcus owns and that "they still have not responded to me."

Home Depot did not respond to Axios' immediate request for comment.

The big picture: Walker still trails his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, in total fundraising in the race, Axios' Emma Hurt reports.

Warnock recently reported having $13.7 million cash on hand. Walker's campaign said it has more than $7 million.

Walker's campaign said it recently had its best fundraising quarter yet, earning $12 million over the last three months. Warnock brought in $26.3 million in the same period.

Worth noting: Walker's campaign manager Scott Paradise said the senate candidate had his best fundraising days in the immediate aftermath of the bombshell scandal that disrupted the campaign. But that day falls outside the recent fundraising period report, Hurt writes.

