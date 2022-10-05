Herschel Walker trails Sen. Warnock in fundraising despite record quarter

Days after a bombshell allegation rocked Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign Monday, he has reported his best fundraising quarter yet: more than $12 million in the last three months.

Why it matters: Republicans view Georgia as essential to gaining a Senate majority in November and the fundraising attention shows it.

Driving the news: While the campaign reports this is the strongest fundraising of any Republican Senate candidate thus far, it's less than half the $26.3 million his Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock brought in during the same period.

By the numbers: Walker's campaign said it has more than $7 million in cash on hand. Warnock has $13.7 million.

Catch up quick: Despite major attention on the report alleging Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 — and Walker's son's subsequent comments accusing his father of lying—major national Republican groups have doubled down on their commitments to back Walker to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

What we're watching: Walker almost immediately began fundraising on the blowback saying in an email blast to supporters: "I need the resources to talk directly to the voters and clear the record."