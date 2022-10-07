Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

The Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded on Friday to Ales Bialiatski, a detained activist in Belarus, Russian human rights organization Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties.

The big picture: The committee said it wanted to honor "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence" in the neighboring countries of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

The prize comes at a critical time in Russia's invasion. A Ukrainian counteroffensive has pushed back Russian forces in some areas the Kremlin annexed, a move widely denounced by western countries as illegal.

Last year's award was shared by two journalists — Russian Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa of the Philippines. It's the second straight year a Russian entity jointly won the prize.

Driving the news: The "laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the award's committee said.

"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power," the panel added. "Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy."

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the committee's chair, used the announcement to call on Belarus to release Bialiatski from prison.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.