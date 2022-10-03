Nobel announcements 2022: Evolution research wins medicine prize

Six Nobel Prizes will be awarded by committees in Sweden and Norway over the next week for work in the sciences, literature, economics and peace work.

The latest: Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his research into human evolution, the awards panel announced Monday.

Physiology or Medicine

Paabo and his team's studies led to the sequencing of the Neanderthal genome in 2010 and the discovery of Denisova, a previously unknown species of ancient humans.

He established an entirely new scientific discipline, paleogenomics, which is based on extracting, reconstructing and analyzing genomic information in extinct species.

Paabo also founded the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.

His sequencing of the Neanderthal DNA revealed new relationships between ancient humans, Anna Wedell, chair of the Nobel Committee, said.

What's next: This week, the Nobel Prize in Physics (Oct. 4), Chemistry (Oct. 5), Literature (Oct. 6) and Peace (Oct. 7) will also be announced.

The economics prize will be unveiled next week on Oct. 10.

Editor's note: This article will be updated with new prize announcements.