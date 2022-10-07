New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) declared a state of emergency on Friday to respond to migrants arriving in the city on buses primarily from Texas.

Why it matters: Adams said at least 17,000 asylum seekers have been bused to New York City from other parts of the country since April and claimed that many of the people didn't know where they were going when they boarded the buses.

New York City officials have previously said they were not prepared to handle the influx of migrants. Adams requested federal assistance in August.

He said the city has received an average of five to six buses per day since September, with at least nine arriving on Thursday.

What he's saying: "This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it is being accelerated by American political dynamics," Adams said.

"Thousands of asylum seekers have been bussed into New York City and simply dropped off without notice, coordination or care, and more are arriving everyday," Adams said.

"The majority are adults, who cannot legally work in this country. Many are families with school-age children. Some are in desperate need of serious medical care."

"We're going to do what we have to do in New York, but we do need help to deal with this crisis that we're facing."

