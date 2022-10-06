More than 2.5 million youth used e-cigarettes in 2022, study says

More than 2.5 million middle and high school students in the U.S. currently use e-cigarettes, according to a new study published Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: “Adolescent e-cigarette use in the United States remains at concerning levels, and poses a serious public health risk to our nation’s youth,” Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said in the press release.

State of play: The 2.5 million figure includes 14.1% of high schoolers and 3.3% of middle schoolers in the U.S.

About 85% of those who reported e-cigarette usage said they used flavored products, with fruit flavors being the most popular variety, followed by preferences for candy or dessert flavors or mint.

A majority used disposable e-cigarettes, and a quarter preferred refillable or prefilled cartridges or pods, the survey found.

Among the youth surveyed, 27.6% said they used e-cigarette devices daily while 42.3% said they used them on more than 20 of the last 30 days.

What they're saying: “This study shows that our nation’s youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health, in the press release.

“Our work is far from over. It’s critical that we work together to prevent youth from starting to use any tobacco product — including e-cigarettes — and help all youth who do use them, to quit.”

The big picture: A study released this summer showed surging popularity of vaping among youth had reversed decades of declining tobacco use.