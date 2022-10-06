Peloton has about six months to prove it can survive on its own, CEO says

Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy just started the clock on the company's effort to remain independent.

Driving the news: The personal fitness business has about six months — roughly until April — to reverse its spiraling fortunes, McCarthy told WSJ.

Why it matters: Peloton is in the midst of a massive turnaround strategy centered on going mass market and cutting costs dramatically.

The latest: The company today announced its fourth round of layoffs this year — with 500 jobs cut on top of the thousands already eliminated.

Cuts in marketing are heaviest in this latest round.

McCarthy took over in February. The former Netflix and Spotify CFO recently told investors at a Goldman Sachs conference that he came out of retirement to do one thing — fix Peloton — and that he would go back into retirement once the job was finished.

The big picture: Peloton is one of several companies that bet too heavily on the staying power of pandemic trends.