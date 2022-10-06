Skip to main content
Economy & Business

Peloton has about six months to prove it can survive on its own, CEO says

Hope King
Illustration of a businessman riding a silhouette of a Peloton bike
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy just started the clock on the company's effort to remain independent.

Driving the news: The personal fitness business has about six months — roughly until April — to reverse its spiraling fortunes, McCarthy told WSJ.

Why it matters: Peloton is in the midst of a massive turnaround strategy centered on going mass market and cutting costs dramatically.

The latest: The company today announced its fourth round of layoffs this year — with 500 jobs cut on top of the thousands already eliminated.

  • Cuts in marketing are heaviest in this latest round.
  • McCarthy took over in February. The former Netflix and Spotify CFO recently told investors at a Goldman Sachs conference that he came out of retirement to do one thing — fix Peloton — and that he would go back into retirement once the job was finished.

The big picture: Peloton is one of several companies that bet too heavily on the staying power of pandemic trends.

