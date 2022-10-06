A new initiative that mixes federal funding with private donations is seeking to help entrepreneurs of color start businesses.

The big picture: Less than 1% of funds from the top 25 venture capital and private equity firms wind up in the hands of Latino-owned businesses. The project is one of several launched in recent months to tackle this inequality.

Latino entrepreneurs are responsible for about 50% of net new small business growth in the U.S. over the past decade, according to a study by Bain & Company.

Those Latino-owned businesses are growing in annual revenue faster than white-owned businesses, the study found.

Driving the news: The Fund for Inclusive Entrepreneurship on Tuesday announced the $100 million initiative to expand access to capital for small businesses owned by people of color across the U.S.

The announcement came as the Biden Administration unveiled additional new actions to deliver capital and resources to underserved small businesses.

Details: The fund, spearheaded by Hyphen, a nonprofit that promotes racial equity, with support from J.P. Morgan Chase and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, aims to combine philanthropic funding with money from the American Rescue Plan.