35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Katty Kay's democracy roadtrip

Mike Allen
Katty Kay speaks with Martin Kimmet, chairman of the Park County (Wyo.) Republican Party, on his ranch.
BBC's Katty Kay traveled across America for a documentary on the fate of democracy, "Trump: The Comeback?" — including interviews with voters and local politicians in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

What she's saying: "Despite the subject, it's actually fun," Kay says. "I go cattle-wrangling in Wyoming and truck-washing in Pennsylvania. ... An outsider/insider's take."

  • The monthlong ramble took her from 126° in Phoenix to a snowstorm in Wyoming — in the space of a day.

Kay spent time with two Arizona GOP candidates — Kari Lake for governor and Mark Finchem for secretary of state — who were named yesterday by Rep. Liz Cheney as leading threats to democracy.

  • "Trump: The Comeback?" is available on BBC Select via Amazon Prime Video Channels, the Apple TV app and The Roku Channel. It airs on BBC World News on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. ET, and Sunday at 11:10 a.m. ET and 10:10 p.m. ET. In the U.K., available on BBC iPlayer.

