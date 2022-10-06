BBC's Katty Kay traveled across America for a documentary on the fate of democracy, "Trump: The Comeback?" — including interviews with voters and local politicians in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

What she's saying: "Despite the subject, it's actually fun," Kay says. "I go cattle-wrangling in Wyoming and truck-washing in Pennsylvania. ... An outsider/insider's take."

The monthlong ramble took her from 126° in Phoenix to a snowstorm in Wyoming — in the space of a day.

Kay spent time with two Arizona GOP candidates — Kari Lake for governor and Mark Finchem for secretary of state — who were named yesterday by Rep. Liz Cheney as leading threats to democracy.

