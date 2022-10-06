51 mins ago - Science
Nicole Aunapu Mann becomes first Native American woman in space
Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann became the first Native American woman to travel to space on Wednesday.
Driving the news: She was a part of the four-person crew that SpaceX launched to the International Space Station for NASA.
What she's saying: "I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage," Mann said at a news conference before the flight.
- "It's important to celebrate our diversity and also realize how important it is when we collaborate and unite, the incredible accomplishments that we can have."