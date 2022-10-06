Skip to main content
51 mins ago - Science

Nicole Aunapu Mann becomes first Native American woman in space

Sareen Habeshian
NASA astronaut Nicole Mann waves as she leaves ahead of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew5 Dragon, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann became the first Native American woman to travel to space on Wednesday.

Driving the news: She was a part of the four-person crew that SpaceX launched to the International Space Station for NASA.

What she's saying: "I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage," Mann said at a news conference before the flight.

  • "It's important to celebrate our diversity and also realize how important it is when we collaborate and unite, the incredible accomplishments that we can have."
Go deeper