1 hour ago - Science

SpaceX launches new crew to the International Space Station

Miriam Kramer
SpaceX's Crew Dragon is carrying NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina. Photo: NASA TV/SpaceX
SpaceX launched four new crewmembers to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday.

Why it matters: SpaceX is currently the only American company able to send astronauts to orbit from U.S. soil.

  • This launch is the company's eighth crewed mission to orbit and the sixth to the ISS under a NASA contract.

Driving the news: SpaceX's Crew Dragon is carrying NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina to the ISS.

  • The crewmembers are expected to dock to the station on Thursday at 4:57 pm ET. You can watch continuous live coverage of their trip through space via NASA TV.

The big picture: SpaceX may not be the only option for NASA to launch its crews for long.

  • The space agency also holds a contract with Boeing to eventually launch crews using its Starliner capsule.
  • That spacecraft's first crewed launch is expected to occur in February 2023.
