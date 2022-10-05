Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an interview this week that the national media wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa Bay, broadly claiming that coverage of the deadly storm was motivated by a "political agenda."

The big picture: Hurricane Ian largely spared Tampa Bay from destruction and major problems despite early predictions that the storm would "flood thousands of homes and deluge the region," per Axios Tampa Bay.

Driving the news: In an interview with Florida's Voice, DeSantis said that "frankly, you have national regime media that … wanted to see Tampa because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That's how these people think."

"They don't care about the people of this state. They don't care about the people of this community. They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda," he added.

"And they don't care what destruction's in their wake. They don't care about the lives here. If they can use it to pursue their political agenda, they will do it."

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the remarks.

Flashback: DeSantis said over the weekend that the media will lose interest in the storm, but problems will still exist.

"There comes a time when this is not interest to the TV cameras anymore," DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday. "But we understand the needs will exist long after the cameras are gone."

At least 84 people have died from Hurricane Ian as thousands remain without power.

Go deeper: DeSantis and Rubio lead races, new polling suggests