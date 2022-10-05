The judge overseeing the Musk v. Twitter trial wrote in a procedural ruling on Wednesday that she will "continue to press on toward our trial," given the absence of any request not to.

Driving the news: Elon Musk may have told Twitter in a letter that he's again willing to buy the company for $44 billion, but neither party has yet asked the court to stay a trial that's set to begin on October 17.

Behind the scenes: Sources say that Musk and Twitter are negotiating a resolution to their dispute, with the social media company wanting legal assurances that Musk will complete the deal were Twitter to drop litigation. Or, put another way, his word is not enough.

Timeline: Musk is scheduled to be deposed by Twitter attorneys tomorrow, although it's unclear if he'll request a delay while the two sides negotiate.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.