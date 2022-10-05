Auto loan rates are surging alongside vehicle prices

Data: Edmunds; Chart: Axios Visuals

The automobile market still hasn't fully recovered from pandemic-era supply disruptions — and now rising interest rates are also clobbering affordability.

The big picture: Vehicle sales are at lows not seen in a decade, and buyers are shelling out record amounts for new SUVs, cars and trucks.

The average annual percentage rate on a new vehicle loan rose to 5.9% in September, from 4.1% last December. APRs are now at their highest level since 2019, according to new data from Edmunds.

By the numbers: The average monthly payment on a new vehicle hit a high of $703 during the quarter.

The amount that buyers financed for a new vehicle reached an all-time high of $41,347, compared to $38,315 last year.

Rates are pricier for used car loans — the average is 9.2%, according to data from Edmunds.

14% of borrowers in Q3 committed to paying $1,000 or more a month on their car loan — compared to 8.3% in 2021.

What's happening: Inventory is still low due to lingering supply chain snags. Demand, though down from the giddy highs of 2021, remains elevated.

Some of it is pent-up, as it's been hard to buy a car these past few years.

Automakers are still feeling optimistic about sales holding up, reports the WSJ. As a result, they aren't subsidizing loans as much as they used to — there's no need for that, with inventories so low.

"Gone are the days of 0% financing on new vehicles," the WSJ wrote.

And, of course, rates overall are going up because the Federal Reserve is hiking rates to squash demand.

Data: Bureau of Economic analysis via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

This isn't just a supply chain story. Even before the pandemic, Americans were spending more on vehicles and increasingly buying expensive SUVs and trucks.

"We're Americans — we want bigger and better, more stuff, more bells and whistles," says Jessica Caldwell, an analyst at Edmunds.

In 2010 about half of all vehicles Americans bought were cars, according to Edmunds data. In the first half of 2022 — even when gas prices were surging — cars were just a quarter of purchases. SUVs comprised 55%, and trucks, 20%.

What to watch: How long demand can hold up as consumers deal with record inflation as the Fed keeps raising rates to cool the economy.