Scoop: Oz to report $17.2 million (including a $7 million loan)

Republican Mehmet Oz's Senate campaign in Pennsylvania raised $17.2 million between July and September — including $7 million from Oz's own money — a campaign official tells Axios. These are big numbers and reflect a high-stakes race that may be narrowing by the minute.

Why it matters: The open seat is shaping up to be the majority-making race for the U.S. Senate. Strategists from both parties agree the race is going down to the wire.

Oz's Democratic challenger, John Fetterman, hasn't released his latest fundraising numbers yet. But he's been one of the party's most prolific fundraisers. He brought in $11 million in the last quarter.

By the numbers: Oz's third-quarter numbers are an exponential increase from the previous quarter, which partially overlapped the primary election contest and in which Oz raised $5 million, of which $3.2 million was a personal loan.

What we're watching: The battle to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is one of the most expensive battlegrounds in the country. The latest round of public polling shows Fetterman's double-digit advantage over Oz this summer shrank to a statistical tie.