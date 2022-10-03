Trump sues CNN for alleged defamation

Former President Trump sued CNN on Monday for alleged defamation and is seeking at least $475 million in damages.

Why it matters: Trump has had a contentious relationship with the press, especially CNN, during his time as a candidate and elected official and has bashed news organizations as "fake news" and "enemy of the people."

What he's saying: The complaint, which was filed in a U.S. District Court in Florida, claims CNN has tried to taint Trump using defamatory language as part of a "concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the Left."

"CNN has tried to taint the Plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of 'racist,' 'Russian lackey,' 'insurrectionist,' and ultimately 'Hitler'" the complaint reads.

It alleged CNN has used language like "Trump's big lie" — referring to his claims that the 2020 election was stolen — "with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity, thereby acting with actual malice," citing the legal standard for libel cases in the U.S.

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The big picture: Defamation suits have become more common as high-power figures look to challenge the media's first amendment power.

Trump himself is currently trying to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, an author who has alleged he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Yes, but: A slew of recent precedents show how hard defamation can be to prove when it comes to media outlets in the U.S.

Former Republican Alaska Gov. and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin lost her defamation suit against The New York Times in February, after a court said she had failed to prove that the paper acted with "actual malice" toward her.

The Supreme Court earlier this year declined to revisit the decades-old defamation standard set in the landmark New York Times v. Sullivan.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.