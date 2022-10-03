Trevor Project returns donation from software firm
The Trevor Project, which operates a crisis line for LGBTQ youth, said Friday it would return a $25,000 donation from Gaggle, a maker of software to monitor students' online activity.
Why it matters: The decision shows the challenges that tech companies and nonprofits face in trying to decide who to work with and under what circumstances.
At issue: Critics of the relationship, including Evan Greer of Fight For the Future, a digital privacy advocacy group, said they were concerned that software like Gaggle's can place LGBTQ students at risk by identifying online activity that can out students to parents and teachers.
- The issue came to light after coverage in The 74, an education news site.
What they're saying: The Trevor Project responded on social media saying that its general philosophy is that "having a seat at the table enables us to positively influence how companies engage with LGBTQ young people had initially agreed to work with Gaggle because it "saw an opportunity to have a meaningful impact to better protect LGBTQ students."
- "In light of concerns about Gaggle's software having a role in negatively impacting LGBTQ students, we’ve made the decision to return the $25K donation from the company and end our engagement," the Trevor Project said in a statement. "We hear and understand the concerns, and we hope to work alongside schools and institutions to ensure they are appropriately supporting LGBTQ youth and their mental health."
- Greer, who had been pushing for Trevor Project to sever ties with Gaggle, praised the organization in a tweet for "so swiftly doing the right thing."
- Gaggle did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.