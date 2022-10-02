Democrats lead GOP among Latino voters by smaller margins than past elections

Roughly 54% of Latino voters would prefer to see Democrats keep control of Congress in the upcoming midterms while 33% would like to see Republicans take control, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday.

Why it matters: Although Democrats maintain a 21-point lead, this is narrower than in past elections. The same poll saw Democrats enjoying a 42-point lead in in 2012, a 34-point lead in 2018, and a 26-point lead in 2020, per NBC News.

Latina women, catholic Latinos and California Latinos were more likely than Latino men, Florida Latinos and non-catholic Latinos to prefer that Democrats retain control of Congress.

The big picture: Overall, about 51% of Latino voters surveyed said they approved of the job President Biden is doing compared to 45% who said they disapproved.

On issues, Biden's highest approval marks came for his handling of foreign policy (49%) and border security and immigration (42%), but he received only a 41% approval for his handling of the economy and 35% approval for the cost of living.

Asked to rank the most important issues facing the country, 23% said the cost of living, 20% said "threats to democracy," 17% said jobs and the economy, while 11% said immigration and the situation at the border.

50% of those surveyed said Democrats would better handle the issue of abortion, compared to 23% who said Republicans.

About 49% said Democrats would do a better job on promoting tolerance and respect as well as addressing the concerns of the Hispanic community, compared to 22% and 23%, respectively, who felt Republicans would handle these issues better.

The margin was even greater when it came to climate change, with 46% preferring to see Democrats handle the topic compared to 13% who'd prefer Republicans do so.

However the divide between Democrat and Republican preferences was much narrower when it came to the cost of living (37%-36%), the economy (34%-38%), and border security (33%-36%).

Methodology: This NBC News/Telemundo poll was conducted Sept. 17-26 among a sample of 1,000 Latino registered voters, 75% of whom took the survey in English and 25% who took it in Spanish.