Russia has detained leader of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian forces have detained the leader of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Energoatom, the company that runs the station.

Why it matters: The detained director, Ihor Murashov, maintains nuclear and radiation safety for the plant, which has been a subject of concern amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Details: Petro Kotin, the president of the company Energoatom, said in a Telegram post that Murashov was arrested while on his way into the nuclear power station.

He was covered by a blindfold and driven to an unknown location, Kotin said.

Kotin called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to secure Murashov's release.

“His detention by the ruscists jeopardizes the safety of operation of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” Kotin said.

The big picture: There has been international concern about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's safety since there has been heavy shelling outside of it between Russia and Ukraine.

Both Russia and Ukraine have tossed accusations about threatening stability at the station.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was using the plant as a "nuclear weapon."

