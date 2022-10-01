Skip to main content
Russia has detained leader of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Herb Scribner
This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
A view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Photo: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Russian forces have detained the leader of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Energoatom, the company that runs the station.

Why it matters: The detained director, Ihor Murashov, maintains nuclear and radiation safety for the plant, which has been a subject of concern amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Details: Petro Kotin, the president of the company Energoatom, said in a Telegram post that Murashov was arrested while on his way into the nuclear power station.

  • He was covered by a blindfold and driven to an unknown location, Kotin said.
  • Kotin called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to secure Murashov's release.
  • “His detention by the ruscists jeopardizes the safety of operation of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” Kotin said. 

The big picture: There has been international concern about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's safety since there has been heavy shelling outside of it between Russia and Ukraine.

