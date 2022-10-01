White House declares state of emergency as Ian approaches North Carolina

The White House has approved a state of emergency for North Carolina as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state on Saturday.

The big picture: Ian, now considered a post-tropical cyclone, will continue to weaken, but heavy rain and gusty winds will still impact the Mid-Atlantic region and New England coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: Ian already battered Cuba, Puerto Rico, Florida and South Carolina earlier this week. Over a million customers in Florida remain without power and at least 30 people have died.

Losses from Ian are expected to exceed $30 billion, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports, and is likely to be "one of the largest catastrophic loss events" in U.S. history.

Of note: The White House also declared a major disaster for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.