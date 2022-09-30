Judge throws out lawsuit over 2018 Georgia governor's election

A judge on Friday ruled against Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group Stacey Abrams created, in a suit that challenged the state’s voting system.

The big picture: The suit was looking to change how Georgia administers elections even though the judge had already thrown out many of its original complaints, Axios' Emma Hurt reported.

Flashback: Fair Fight Action's suit was filed four years ago after Abrams lost the 2018 governor's race to Republican nominee Brian Kemp based on alleged “misconduct, fraud or irregularities” in the voting process.

After conceeding the race, Abrams said that she would file a federal lawsuit that challenged the “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s election.

What they're saying: “Although Georgia's election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the [Voting Rights Amendment],” U.S. District Judge Steven Jones wrote.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the lead defendant, had previously called the lawsuit “nothing more than a political stunt.”

What's next: Abrams is currently running for governor again, but currently trails Kemp according to the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll.

