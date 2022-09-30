Nevada governor demands resignation for unnoticed prison escape

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak requested and received the resignation of the state's Department of Corrections director on Friday over a prison escape earlier this week.

Why it matters: The medium-security prisoner's escape went unnoticed by state corrections officials for four days until he was recaptured at a transit center in Las Vegas on Wednesday based on a tip, according to ABC News.

The inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, was serving a life sentence for setting off an explosive device outside a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2007 and killing one person.

Details: Las Vegas police said they received information Wednesday that a person who looked like Duarte-Herrera was in the area before taking the man into custody and confirming his identity, according to ABC.

Sisolak's office ordered Nevada Department of Corrections to investigate how Duarte-Herrera was able to escape on Sept. 23, and how his absence went unnoticed.

What he's saying: "This morning, my office was informed by the Nevada Department of Corrections that an inmate was reported as missing, " Sisolak said in a statement Wednesday. "My Office later learned that upon further investigation by NDOC the inmate has been missing since early in the weekend."

"This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable," Sisolak said, adding that the situation was "unacceptable."

Following the resignation of Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels on Friday, Sisolak said that William Gittere, the department's deputy director of operations, will serve as its acting director.

