Top Apple procurement exec to exit after crude TikTok video

Apple VP Tony Blevins is leaving the company amid internal uproar over a TikTok video in which the procurement executive made an off-color remark about women.

Why it matters: Blevins, one of Apple's top supply chain executives, has been a famously tough negotiator at the tech company.

Driving the news: In a video posted to TikTok earlier this month, Blevins was recorded exiting his $500,000 Mercedes saying that he buys “rich cars, plays golf, and fondles big-breasted women." (The comment appears to be a reference to a similar line from the movie "Arthur," but the character in the movie does not use the term "big-breasted.")

Between the lines: According to Bloomberg, which reported Blevins' exit earlier on Thursday, the video had drawn intense scrutiny within Apple, both from executives and rank-and-file employees.

What they're saying: Apple confirmed to Axios that Blevins is leaving the company, but a representative declined to comment further.