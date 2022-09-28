Several tornadoes were reported to have struck Florida after Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified on Tuesday night.

The big picture: Ian's outer bands spawned tornadoes along the east coast of Florida as it reached Category 3 intensity Tuesday ahead of an expected ramp-up to a Category 4 on Wednesday. The tornado threat to southeast Florida counties continued overnight as the major hurricane moved closer.

Photo: Tom Pendas/TourHelicopter.com

Details: There were reports of a tornado damaging buildings and vehicles in Palm Beach County's Kings Point community late Tuesday.

Earlier in the evening, at least two tornadoes were reported in Broward County.

One tornado moved north toward Cooper City, prompting a warning from the National Weather Service to residents in Davie, Plantation and Lauderdale Lakes to take cover immediately, the Miami Herald reports.

About an hour later, another tornado was confirmed "very close" to the path of the first one, per the Miami Herald.

Photo: Tom Pendas/TourHelicopter.com

What they're saying: One of the tornadoes passed over North Perry Airport, causing significant damage to several aircrafts and hangars, according to Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

Tom Pendas from TourHelicopter.com told Axios in a phone interview he was "quite surprised" by the damage the tornado caused.

"We didn't think it was gonna be that substantial," he said, but added the team was prepared so it wasn't as bad as it could have been.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with reports of a tornado in Palm Beach County and the continued tornado threat overnight.