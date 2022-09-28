Thousands of Florida National Guard troops ready to respond to Hurricane Ian

Around 5,000 Florida National Guard members are on standby to help residents as Hurricane Ian nears the state.

Driving the news: Hurricane Ian is on the verge of becoming a Category 5 storm ahead of its expected landfall along Florida's west coast on Wednesday. Weather officials predict catastrophic storm surges, rain and flooding.

The details: Florida National Guard members and equipment have been staged at armories and bases, per a news release.

The Guard has 16 helicopters, 1,640 high-wheeled vehicles, seven boats, 36 fuel tankers and generators to conduct search and rescue operations, clear roads and support law enforcement.

Around 2,000 Guardsmen from Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina are also on standby to help.

Guard members are prepared to give out food and water at multiple distribution points.

A satellite system has also been put in place provide voice, video and data communications in case of infrastructure damage, according to a tweet.

What they're saying: "The biggest thing we're worried about is people following their local guidance so we can reduce the number of victims," Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said in a statement. "Our focus is saving lives and (to) get people out of situations that may be potentially life-threatening."

Go deeper: Live updates: Hurricane Ian just below Category 5 intensity, nears Florida