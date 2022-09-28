32 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Top D.C. consulting firm Hamilton Place rebrands as Penta
Hamilton Place Strategies, one of D.C.'s top public-affairs consulting firms, at 5 a.m. Wednesday became Penta, "the world's first comprehensive stakeholder solutions firm."
Driving the news: Penta, which wraps in several other firms, will be led by president Matt McDonald, a partner at Hamilton Place for over a decade.
Senior partners are Tony Fratto, Alberto Lopez-Valenzuela, and Mike Berland + Kevin Madden, returning to the firm after three years as executive vice president at Arnold Ventures.
- Beth Comstock, former GE vice chair, will be a board adviser.
- Penta has 200+ professionals in D.C., New York, London and San Francisco.