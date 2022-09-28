40 mins ago - Politics & Policy
U.S. mood ticks up with lower gas prices
Americans' satisfaction with the way things are going is back to where it was in April, before gas prices pushed the measure to near-record lows this summer, Gallup reports.
Why it matters: That helps President Biden and Democrats ahead of midterms, 41 days away. A Washington Post headline on Sept. 11, noting easing inflation, said: 'Economic despair starts to fade."
Reality check: Even with the recent brightening, satisfaction has averaged 18% so far this year, putting it on pace to rank among the lowest yearly averages along with 1979 (19%), 2008 (15%) and 2011 (17%).
- The historical average since Gallup first asked the question in 1979 is 36%. But it has been significantly less than that — 25% — since 2006.
