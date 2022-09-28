U.S. mood ticks up with lower gas prices

Data: Gallup. Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans' satisfaction with the way things are going is back to where it was in April, before gas prices pushed the measure to near-record lows this summer, Gallup reports.

Why it matters: That helps President Biden and Democrats ahead of midterms, 41 days away. A Washington Post headline on Sept. 11, noting easing inflation, said: 'Economic despair starts to fade."

Reality check: Even with the recent brightening, satisfaction has averaged 18% so far this year, putting it on pace to rank among the lowest yearly averages along with 1979 (19%), 2008 (15%) and 2011 (17%).

The historical average since Gallup first asked the question in 1979 is 36%. But it has been significantly less than that — 25% — since 2006.

