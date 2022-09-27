Japan was honoring its assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday with a state funeral, attended by scores of dignitaries including Vice President Kamala Harris.

The big picture: Security was tight at the rare state funeral for the country's longest serving prime minister, who was fatally shot in the city of Nara in July, ahead of planned protests, per multiple reports. Several opposition lawmakers boycotted the event.

Vice President Kamala Harris (C) arriving for Abe's state funeral at the Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Franck Robichon — Pool/Getty Images

Driving the news: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe should be honored with the state funeral due to his record of service. But some have raised concerns that such occasions are tinged with prewar imperial ties, and there's been outrage at the cost of the event as well as the ruling party's links to the ultra-conservative Unification Church, per AP.

Abe's killing thrust the South Korea-founded church and its ties to his and Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party into the spotlight as his suspected assassin blamed it for bankrupting his mother and he resented what he saw as the late leader's promotion of the organization.

Kishida has formally apologized for the links and reshuffled his cabinet to purge it of members connected to the church while denying its conservative policies influenced his party.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.