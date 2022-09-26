Skip to main content
Pfizer and BioNTech ask FDA to authorize updated COVID booster for children

Erin Doherty
Sofia Espinoza Tam and Dr. Juan Espinoza, while CHLA nurse Monica Lopez administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside the hospital on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Sofia Espinoza Tam is held by her father, Dr. Juan Espinoza, while a nurse administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside on June 21 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11.

The big picture: The companies' submission comes after Moderna on Friday requested emergency use authorization for its Omicron-specific COVID booster shots for children 6-17 years old.

Driving the news: Pfizer and BioNTech also said Monday that they have started a study of different dosing regimens of the updated boosters in children 6 months to 11 years of age.

  • The request is "supported by safety and immunogenicity data," the companies said in a news release.

State of play: Vaccine uptake among older groups for the updated booster, called bivalent, has been slow. Approximately 4.4 million people have received updated boosters so far, which amounts to less than 2% of those eligible, per the CDC.

  • However, that's likely an undercount due to reporting lags in the states.
  • Anybody over 12 was eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster beginning in August.

