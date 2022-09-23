Moderna announced Friday that it has requested emergency use authorization for its omicron COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 6-17 years old.

Driving the news: The application for the bivalent vaccine for children ages 6 months to under 6 years old is expected to be completed later this year, the company said on Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that it anticipates recommending the updated boosters for kids in early- to mid-October, pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Of note: Doses of bivalent Moderna vaccine for children aged 6-17 years are expected to come from the same vials currently used for vaccinating adults, per the CDC.

The vaccine for children aged 6-11 years is expected to be half the volume and dosage that is currently authorized for adults, according to the CDC.

The vaccine for those aged 12-17 years is expected be the same volume and dosage as is currently authorized for individuals aged 18 years and older.

Reality check: Less than 325,000 of America's youngest children were fully vaccinated as of this week — and hesitancy continues to dog the pandemic response, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

Children under 5 have had the highest rates of hospitalization from COVID among youth, per the CDC.

Background: The FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines for kids between 6 months and 5 years in June — nearly a year and a half after the first vaccines were made available for at-risk adults.

Moderna did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Axios' Adriel Bettelheim contributed to this report.