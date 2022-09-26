Biden to host France's Macron for first state visit of his admin

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a state visit on Dec. 1, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed at a press briefing Monday.

Why it matters: This will be the first formal state dinner hosted by the Biden administration — coming later than those of previous administrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying: The visit “will underscore the deep and enduring relationship between the United States and France, our oldest ally,” Jean-Pierre said.

"Our close relationship with France is founded on our shared democratic values, economic ties, and defense and security cooperation," she added.

"The leaders will discuss our continued close partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest."

"We work closely with France on the full range of global challenges, as you all know, including the war in Ukraine."

The big picture: This will be Macron's second state visit to the U.S., having previously visited in 2018 during the Trump administration.