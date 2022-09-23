White House unloads on Lindsey Graham's abortion ban

Democrats are stepping up efforts to portray Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed 15-week nationwide abortion ban as a de facto criminalization of certain forms of reproductive health care.

Driving the news: The White House's Gender Policy Council said in a memo obtained by Axios that the ban would "create a nationwide health crisis" and open the door to "doctors being thrown in jail if they fulfill their duty of care to patients according to their best medical judgment."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists this week expressed "grave concerns" to the Biden administration about the legislation, which it said "is not grounded in science and medical evidence."

The big picture: Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Democrats have made abortion access a central campaign plank.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has launched an investigation to look into the ban's potential health ramifications.

Catch up fast: Graham introduced the ban this month, to the surprise of some of his Republican colleagues who have distanced themselves from the issue ahead of the midterms.