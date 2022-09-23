Streaming music's renaissance

The streaming music industry is on the B-side of its maturity, Hope writes.

Driving the news: Apple, which “has prided itself on marketing its brand differently” than other mass consumer companies — including Budweiser and Coke — just signed a multiyear agreement to take Pepsi’s spot as sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime, according to NYT.

And in a much anticipated announcement, YouTube exec Robert Kyncl was named Warner Music Group's next CEO to help “unlock new opportunities at scale for artists.”

The big picture: Total annual recorded music revenues reached $15 billion last year, 37% lower than in 1999 when adjusted for inflation, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Streaming made up 83% of those total revenues.

Between the lines: Artists have never had so many paths available to produce and distribute their music, Mitch Glazier, CEO of the RIAA, wrote earlier this year.

“We still have plenty of room to grow — to reach and surpass historical values for music.”

Hope’s thought bubble: Tech fluency has become a non-negotiable for anyone trying to harness and to profit from audio content.

At the same time, a company like Apple has to get over itself and embrace the mass appeal of a commoditized service — especially if it wants to gain market share against Spotify.

What to watch: And speaking of Spotify, as the current leader in streaming, its own maturity path means it has to expand outside of music even further — which it did this week when it published more than 300,000 audiobooks.