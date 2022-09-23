Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended for season

The Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, citing violations of team policies.

Driving the news: Reports surfaced Wednesday that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff.

The woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her, leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews, per The Athletic.

The suspension decision came after a closed-door meeting on Thursday involving team owners and president Brad Stevens.

What he's saying: "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka, who led Boston to the Finals in his first season as a head coach, told ESPN.

What's next: The Celtics have promoted assistant coach Joe Mazzulla to interim head coach. The season tips off in 25 days (Oct. 18).