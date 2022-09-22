LGBTQ club at Yeshiva University agrees to remain unrecognized while school appeals

An LGBTQ club at Yeshiva University has voluntarily agreed to a non-legally binding stay that would allow the Modern Orthodox Jewish college to appeal its case without recognizing and supporting the club as ordered by a court.

Why it matters: The agreement comes after Yeshiva suspended all student club activities in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to deny its request to overturn the lower court ruling, which sided with the YU Pride Alliance.

Yeshiva, which filed an emergency request based on a New York trial court decision, must go through New York state courts first before it can ask the Supreme Court to consider its case again.

What they're saying: "This was a painful and difficult decision. We are agreeing to this stay while the case moves through the New York courts because we do not want YU to punish our fellow [students] by ending all student activities," YU Pride Alliance said in a statement.

"At the same time, we will continue our lawsuit in the New York appellate courts and our fight for YU to stop violating our civil rights and respect our equal dignity as Yeshiva students."

Yeshiva University issued a statement saying the Pride Alliance has agreed the school should be able to "conduct its appeals without being forced to violate its religious identity."

"[W]e are starting clubs after the Jewish Holidays when students are back on campus," said Hanan Eisenman, Yeshiva's director of communications. "We look forward to working together to quickly resolve this issue."

Worth noting: The YU Pride Alliance said it has received support from over 1,000 members of the YU community urging the school to recognize the club.